Hargreaves (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 13 battle against the Packers.

Hargreaves will be absent from the Buccaneers' defensive backfield for a third consecutive contest. Brent Grimes, Ryan Smith and Robert McClain are once again slated to serve as the top three cornerbacks against a Brett Hundley-helmed passing attack that 245 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 12 loss to the Steelers.