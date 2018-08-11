Hargreaves (groin) is expected to be sidelined two-three weeks.

Coach Dirk Koetter announced the news during Friday's press conference. Hargreaves sustained the injury during Thursday's preseason opener against the Dolphins. The 23-year-old is entering his third season as the Bucs' starting cornerback, so look for them to exercise caution before bringing him back in order to ensure his health as the regular season approaches. In the meantime, look for Carlton Davis and Ryan Smith to see increased reps at practice.

