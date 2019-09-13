Hargreaves had 12 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defensed in Thursday's win over the Panthers.

Hargreaves final tackle was his most important, as he brought down Christian McCaffrey short of the goal line on fourth down to end Carolina's comeback chance. The 24-year-old is off to a strong start in 2019 with a pick-six in the season opener and double-digit tackles in Week 2.

