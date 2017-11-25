Hargreaves (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons.

The 2016 first-round pick will miss his second consecutive game. Brent Grimes and Ryan Smith are expected to once again man the outside corner spots for the Buccaneers, while Robert McClain, who recorded an interception in the Week 11 win over the Dolphins, is slated to work out of the slot in Hargreaves' absence.