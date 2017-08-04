Hargreaves took turns returning punts at Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The second-year corner joined fellow defensive back Brent Grimes and receiver Adam Humphries in logging reps on the punt team. Head coach Dirk Koetter has designated Humphries as the early favorite for the job, but it appears multiple players will be auditioned during the preseason before a final decision is rendered.

