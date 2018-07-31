Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Returns to practice
Hargreaves (shin) returned to practice Tuesday, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
Hargreaves was sidelined throughout the weekend with a leg laceration that ultimately required stitches, but he was able to return in a fairly timely fashion as training camp ramps up. He's slated to start at cornerback for the Bucs following a 2017 campaign in which he amassed 42 tackles and five passes defensed in nine games.
