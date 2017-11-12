Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Ruled out rest of game
Hargreaves won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hargreaves is on the depth chart as the No. 3 cornerback, but he still has played the snaps of a starter. The second-year pro has compiled 39 tackles (35 solo) and five pass breakups through eight games, making him worthy of some fantasy consideration in deeper leagues. Expect Ryan Smith and Javien Elliott to pick up more defensive snaps in Hargreaves' absence.
