Hargreaves totaled nine tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.

The 22-year-old was busy Sunday, posting his best single-game tackle total through three contests. He also got his hands on the ball for the first time in 2017, a somewhat disappointing statistical nugget considering the improved aggressiveness that Hargreaves displayed throughout camp and preseason. However, he played a part in keeping the Giants' talented wideout trio of Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard under relative control, with Eli Manning primarily forced to settle for short and intermediate throws outside of a 42-yard completion to Beckham. Hargreaves figures to see plenty of work once again in the Week 5 Thursday tilt versus the Patriots.