Hargreaves, who had one assisted tackle and two passes defensed in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills, was moved inside to play slot corner in Week 7, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "For this week, we wanted to just change Vernon's role a little bit," coach Dirk Koetter said. "He wasn't playing as well as we know he can play on the outside, so we wanted to give him a different change ..."

Hargreaves has notably struggled this season, despite a commitment to be a much more aggressive defender. The 2016 first-round pick has racked up plenty of tackle numbers -- posting 30 stops alone through the first five games -- but that's partly due to the number of catches made in front of him. While it appears that Hargreaves was much more effective Sunday, it's important to note that the Buccaneers were also facing one of the most pedestrian receiver corps in the league. The 22-year-old will look to continue his strong play during Week 8 against the somewhat stiffer competition presented by the Carolina Panthers.