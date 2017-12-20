The Buccaneers will place Hargreaves (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hargreaves has missed the Buccaneers' last five games with the right hamstring injury and wasn't progressing quickly enough for the team to be optimistic about his availability for the final two contests of 2017. A first-round pick out of Florida in 2016, Hargreaves hasn't lived up to expectations with just one interception in 25 career games. Hargreaves should enter the 2018 campaign at full strength, but he'll likely have to fight for a starting role in Tampa Bay.