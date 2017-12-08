Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Sidelined for Week 14
Hargreaves (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Hargreaves was unable to participate in practice throughout the week and is now slated to miss his fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. Ryan Smith and Brent Grimes are in line to start at cornerback in Week 14, while Hargreaves' next opportunity to return will come in Week 15 against the Falcons on Monday night.
