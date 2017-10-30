Hargreaves posted six tackles (five solo), including a half-tackle for loss, and two passes defensed in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

The embattled 2016 first-round pick moved back outside due to the absences of Brent Grimes (shoulder) and Robert McClain (concussion), acquitting himself well while helping limit Cam Newton to a season-low 154 yards passing. Hargreaves had shown notable improvement in his overall play while working as the slot corner in Week 7, and he's likely to be deployed in that capacity whenever the secondary returns to full health. Despite the defense's overall problems, Hargreaves' play over the last pair of contests has been encouraging, as he's gotten his hands on four passes while not allowing any sizable gains.