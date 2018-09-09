Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Suffers shoulder injury
Hargreaves is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints due to a shoulder injury, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.
Ryan Smith will serve as the Buccaneers' top right cornerback as long as Hargreaves remains sidelined, and Javien Elliott could also see an increased workload. Expect an update on Smith's injury after the game.
