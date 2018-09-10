Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Undergoing MRI
Hargreaves (shoulder) will have an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hargreaves is the Buccaneers' top cornerback when healthy and his absence doesn't bode well for the defense. The team feared he may have suffered a severe injury but they remain cautiously optimistic he'll be alright and avoid being sidelined long-term.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Injures groin in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Expected to miss a few days•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...