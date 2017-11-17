Hargreaves (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Hargreaves suffered the injury in last Sunday's win over the Jets and did not practice this week. There's no indication on a recovery for the 22-year-old at this point, while Ryan Smith and Javien Elliott will see increased workloads at as nickel and dime cornerbacks in his absence.