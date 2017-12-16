Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Will remain sidelined
Hargreaves (hamstring) will not return for Monday's tilt against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hargreaves will miss his fifth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. As a result, Robert McClain and Javien Elliott figure to continue seeing heavier workloads providing depth at cornerback.
