Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Will undergo MRI exam Tuesday
Hargreaves will undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Hargreaves suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Jets and was unable to return. If the 22-year-old is forced to miss any time Ryan Smith and Javien Elliott should both see increased snap counts on defense.
