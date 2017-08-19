Buccaneers' Vernon Harris: Signs with Buccaneers
Harris and the Buccaneers came to terms on a contract Saturday.
Harris, who began his NFL career as a college free agent with the Chiefs back in 2016, will join Tampa Bay. The 6-foot-1 corner out of Dartmouth spent last season on the Chiefs' injured reserve list, however, prior to being waived by the team this offseason.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...