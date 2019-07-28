Buccaneers' Vincent Testaverde: Inks deal with Tampa

Testaverde signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Testaverde attended Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp back in May and will now be wth the team for training camp. Testaverde is coming off a season at Albany where he threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.

