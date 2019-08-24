Buccaneers' Vincent Testaverde: Re-signed by Tampa
Testaverde was re-signed by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Testaverde had been released by Tampa Bay earlier this month after originally earning a spot through a quality first impression at rookie minicamp. The Bucs will bring the Albany product back for the time being, having waived outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels with an injury designation.
