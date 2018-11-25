Curry (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Curry will get back into action after practicing in full all week. The veteran defensive end has battled an ankle injury through a good chunk of the season, missing four of the last five games in the process. However, he should be playing without a pitch count Sunday and will look to improve on the one sack he's garnered thus far in 2018.