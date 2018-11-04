Curry (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Curry has missed the last two games, and his active status is particularly welcome against a Panthers team that can threaten teams on the ground with both quarterback Cam Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey. Curry's return coincides with that of linemate Gerald McCoy (calf), giving the Bucs their deepest defensive line rotation of the season.