Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Cut after one season in Tampa
The Buccaneers are releasing Curry on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Signed to a three-year, $27 million contract last offseason, Curry managed just 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 12 games (seven starts) in his lone season with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old defensive end may draw interest as a potential starter on the free-agent market, but he'll presumably have to settle for a smaller contract this time around. The Bucs likely will transition to a 3-4 scheme -- or at least a hybrid version -- under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...