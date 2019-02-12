The Buccaneers are releasing Curry on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Signed to a three-year, $27 million contract last offseason, Curry managed just 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 12 games (seven starts) in his lone season with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old defensive end may draw interest as a potential starter on the free-agent market, but he'll presumably have to settle for a smaller contract this time around. The Bucs likely will transition to a 3-4 scheme -- or at least a hybrid version -- under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

More News
Our Latest Stories