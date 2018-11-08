Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Curry (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The veteran defensive end was able to take the field against the Panthers last Sunday after missing the prior two games, but he appeared to reaggravate the ankle injury that had caused him to miss those contests. Thursday's practice report should shed further clarity on Curry's chances of facing the Redskins in Week 10, but the fact he was seen with a walking boot following the game Sunday coupled with his lack of participation Wednesday strikes an ominous tone for the moment.
