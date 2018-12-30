Curry will start at defensive end in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Curry is drawing the start in place of Carl Nassib (shoulder). Curry hasn't seen more than 27 snaps since Week 9 while operating as a backup, picking up just one sack in that time. He'll look to put together a solid game with an increased snap count as a starter.

