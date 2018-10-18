Curry (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The veteran defensive lineman played on 47 defensive snaps (70.0 percent) in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons, but he must have picked up the injury at some point during that contest. Curry's practice participation over the rest of the week will be something to monitor ahead of a Week 7 matchup versus a highly mobile quarterback in the Browns' Baker Mayfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories