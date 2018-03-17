Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Likely headed to Tampa Bay
Curry is set to sign with the Bucs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The news of Curry's three-year deal reportedly worth up to $27 million comes on the heels of Robert Ayers release. Curry spent the last six seasons in Philadelphia where he accumulated 22 sacks over the years. The versatile pass rusher has shown flashes of star potential but has struggled with consistency at times.
