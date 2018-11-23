Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Curry was a full participant in practice all week and appears on track to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday. The veteran defensive end has missed five of the Buccaneers' last six games due to an ankle injury, but appears to be nearing a return to full health. If Curry is able to play Week 12, he'll slot into his usual starting role.