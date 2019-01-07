Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Pedestrian production in '18
Curry, who was credited with two solo tackles, including one for loss, in a Week 17 loss to the Falcons, finished the 2018 season with 21 tackles (15 solo), including three for loss, and 2.5 sacks across 12 games.
A somewhat heralded free-agent addition this past offseason, Curry wasn't a starter by season's end, ceding the defensive end spot opposite from Jason Pierre-Paul to Carl Nassib (shoulder). Curry did run with the first team in the season finale due to Nassib's inactive status, but the latter was considerably more productive on the season with six sacks. Looking ahead to 2019, Curry is on the books for a cap hit of $8 million, but per Spotrac, Tampa can cut ties with the veteran without penalty. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will be in a Bucs uniform next season, especially with a new coaching staff on its way into town.
