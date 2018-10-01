Curry totaled four tackles (three solo) -- including one for loss -- in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The veteran defensive end logged just one tackle in the opener, but he's posted seven stops and a half-sack in the last pair of contests. Curry has shown the ability to get to the passer in past seasons with the Eagles, so he'll look to continue taking advantage of some one-on-one matchups will playing alongside the likes of Jason Pierre-Paul and Gerald McCoy.