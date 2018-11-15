Curry (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Curry returned to practice for the first time since Week 9, so his limited participation is notable a step in the right direction. The veteran defensive end's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Giants is still up in the air, so the extent of his participation in Friday's final practice of the week will be worth monitoring.

