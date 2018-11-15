Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Practices in limited fashion
Curry (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Curry returned to practice for the first time since Week 9, so his limited participation is notable a step in the right direction. The veteran defensive end's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Giants is still up in the air, so the extent of his participation in Friday's final practice of the week will be worth monitoring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11