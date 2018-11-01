Curry (ankle) was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Curry spent last week in a walking boot, which naturally led to inactive status in Week 8 against the Bengals. His return to practice Wednesday is certainly a step in the right direction with respect to his chances of suiting up against the Panthers for a key Week 9 divisional clash. Curry's prognosis should become increasingly clearer as the rest of the practice week unfolds.