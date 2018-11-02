Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Questionable for Sunday
Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Curry began the week as a limited participant but was able to practice fully Friday. The 30-year-old was wearing a protective walking boot last week but appears as though he should return to his starting spot at defensive end for the Buccaneers this week.
