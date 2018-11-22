Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Returns to practice
Curry (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Curry has missed five of the last six games with the ankle issue, but he is on track to return Sunday against the 49ers after facing no limitations Wednesday. The 30-year-old's first year in Tampa Bay has yielded little production thus far, as he has only 11 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in six games.
