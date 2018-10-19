Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Curry's lack of availability is no surprise, considering that the veteran defensive end has yet to participate in practice since suffering an ankle injury during Tampa's loss to the Falcons in Week 6. A recovery timetable for Curry's injury remains undisclosed, but as long as he remains sidelined expect Carl Nassib to play an increased defensive role.