Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Ruled out for Week 8
Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Curry will miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The veteran defensive end was spotted in an ankle boot in practice this week, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. Carl Nassib is expected to slot into the starting lineup once again in Curry's absence.
