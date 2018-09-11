Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Sack in Buccaneer debut
Curry recorded one solo tackle and a sack across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Saints.
Curry was brought in during the offseason as part of a retooled defensive line for the Buccaneers which includes the additions of Jason Pierre-Paul and Beau Allen. Curry will look to add to his sack total Sunday against his former team, the Eagles.
