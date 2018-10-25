Curry (ankle) was seen in a walking boot Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive end missed the Week 7 overtime win over the Browns, and he hasn't exactly gotten the new practice week off to a good start. If Curry is unable to suit up for a Week 8 tilt against the Bengals, Carl Nassib, who tallied a pair of sacks against his former Cleveland squad last Sunday, would presumably draw a second consecutive start in Curry's place.

