Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Seen in walking boot
Curry (ankle) was seen in a walking boot Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran defensive end missed the Week 7 overtime win over the Browns, and he hasn't exactly gotten the new practice week off to a good start. If Curry is unable to suit up for a Week 8 tilt against the Bengals, Carl Nassib, who tallied a pair of sacks against his former Cleveland squad last Sunday, would presumably draw a second consecutive start in Curry's place.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Unlikely to play Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Posts four stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Another sack in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Sack in Buccaneers debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...