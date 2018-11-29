Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Solid performance in return
Curry (ankle) totaled four tackles (three solo) and recorded one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
The veteran defensive end racked up a season high in tackles in his return from missing the Week 11 tilt against the Giants. Curry has been notably hampered by ankle issues during much of the latter portion of the season, which has helped lead to his lowest tackle total (15) since his rookie 2012 campaign. If the 30-year-old can remain healthy the rest of the way, he'll have a chance to help shore up a Bucs pass rush that has significantly improved since Mark Duffner took over defensive coordinator duties from the departed Mike Smith.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...