Curry (ankle) totaled four tackles (three solo) and recorded one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

The veteran defensive end racked up a season high in tackles in his return from missing the Week 11 tilt against the Giants. Curry has been notably hampered by ankle issues during much of the latter portion of the season, which has helped lead to his lowest tackle total (15) since his rookie 2012 campaign. If the 30-year-old can remain healthy the rest of the way, he'll have a chance to help shore up a Bucs pass rush that has significantly improved since Mark Duffner took over defensive coordinator duties from the departed Mike Smith.