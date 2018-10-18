Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Unlikely to play Week 7
Curry (ankle) is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Browns, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Curry has not participated in practice this week, and was spotted with his ankle elevated and leg on a scooter Thursday. The veteran suffered an ankle injury of undisclosed severity during the Buccaneers' loss to the Falcons in Week 6, and his recovery timetable remains to be seen.
