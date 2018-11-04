Buccaneers' Vinny Curry: Wearing walking boot
Curry is wearing a walking boot following Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Panthers but appears to have avoided a serious injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Curry said that he did not reaggravate the ankle injury which caused him to miss two games, and is "just a little sore." The veteran defensive end logged only one tackle during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, and will look to bounce back against the Redskins in Week 10 if healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...