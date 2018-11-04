Curry is wearing a walking boot following Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Panthers but appears to have avoided a serious injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Curry said that he did not reaggravate the ankle injury which caused him to miss two games, and is "just a little sore." The veteran defensive end logged only one tackle during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, and will look to bounce back against the Redskins in Week 10 if healthy.