Curry is wearing a walking boot following Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Panthers but appears to have avoided a serious injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Curry said that he did not reaggravate the ankle injury which caused him to miss two games, and is "just a little sore." The veteran defensive end logged only one tackle during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, and will look to bounce back against the Redskins in Week 10 if healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories