Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Curry was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but has not yet progressed well enough in his recovery from a lingering ankle injury to retake the field. With backup Carl Nassib (elbow) listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, Noah Spence could be in line for a significant uptick in defensive snaps.