Vea (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Vea's total lack of an injury designation is surprising, considering that the rookie underwent an MRI earlier this week after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The first-round pick has battled injuries all season, including missing the first three games of 2018, so it's great news for the Buccaneers if Vea did not suffer a notable injury of any kind. Barring any setbacks, Vea appears on track to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday.

