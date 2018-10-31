Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Absent from injury report
Vea (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Vea's total lack of an injury designation is surprising, considering that the rookie underwent an MRI earlier this week after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The first-round pick has battled injuries all season, including missing the first three games of 2018, so it's great news for the Buccaneers if Vea did not suffer a notable injury of any kind. Barring any setbacks, Vea appears on track to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday.
