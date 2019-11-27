Vea recorded two tackles (one solo), including one sack, two passes defensed and a one-yard touchdown reception in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The jumbo-sized defensive tackle made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in the win, notching his first career offensive touchdown in the waning moments of the first half while also wreaking havoc on defense. Vea is an integral part of a defensive front that's allowing an NFC-low 78.7 rushing yards per game, and he's now surpassed his rookie-season tally of 28 tackles by one stop in two less games than he suited up for in 2018.