Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Active on both sides of ball
Vea recorded two tackles (one solo), including one sack, two passes defensed and a one-yard touchdown reception in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
The jumbo-sized defensive tackle made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in the win, notching his first career offensive touchdown in the waning moments of the first half while also wreaking havoc on defense. Vea is an integral part of a defensive front that's allowing an NFC-low 78.7 rushing yards per game, and he's now surpassed his rookie-season tally of 28 tackles by one stop in two less games than he suited up for in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.
-
11/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.
-
Week 13 WR Preview: Trust Hopkins?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Top Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...