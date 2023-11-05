Vea (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The nose tackle missed Tampa Bay's Week 8 matchup with the Bills but then practiced in full throughout the week. Vea has played on a majority of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the six games he's played in and recorded 21 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.