Vea (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The nose tackle missed Tampa Bay's Week 8 matchup with the Bills but then practiced in full throughout the week. Vea has played on a majority of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the six games he's played in and recorded 21 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Questionable but should play Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: No go for TNF•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: True game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Questionable versus Buffalo•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Will be game-time decision•