Vea (back) and the Buccaneers reached an agreement on a one-year, $30 million extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vea, who is now under contract with the team through the 2027 season, made a trade request at the start of training camp, likely eyeing his AAV at the time ($17.75 million, or 19th most among interior defensive linemen). Per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Tampa Bay had no plans to trade Vea, though teams had checked in on the situation multiple times over the last few weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. With Vea's new deal in place, the new money value of $30 million would rank fifth in AAV at his position in the NFL.