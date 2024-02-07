Vea recorded 43 tackles (28 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 15 regular-season games in 2023. He added three stops (two solo), including a half-sack, in two postseason contests.

The mammoth defensive tackle set a new career high in regular-season tackles and fell just one sack short of tying the career-best 6.5 he'd recorded in 2022. Vea's pair of forced fumbles also represented a new high-water mark, and although he's currently on the books for a cap hit of just under $21 million in 2024, there aren't any indications he won't be back in his usual role as the anchor of Tampa Bay's defensive line next season.