Vea recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, during the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons in Week 5.

The big run-stuffing tackle has displayed an encouraging propensity for getting to the quarterback early this season, with Sunday's takedown of Marcus Mariota giving him 2.5 sacks over the first five games. For perspective, Vea's career high of four sacks in 2021 was set over a 16-game sample, putting the 2018 first-round pick, who has 11 total tackles and a forced fumble as well, on pace to comfortably exceed that number this season.