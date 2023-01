Vea (calf) is expected to play in Monday's wild-card matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although Vea has now missed three out of Tampa Bay's last four contests due to a calf issue, he's anticipated to suit up and start at nose tackle versus Dallas on Monday. The 347-pounder strung together three consecutive limited practices worth of preparation, and he's is now in line to make running through the interior a difficult task for the Cowboys' ball carriers.