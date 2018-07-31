Vea, who was seen walking in a boot Tuesday, avoided a serious injury to his Achilles, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.

It was originally feared that Vea could be facing a long-term absence after suffering a potentially serious lower-leg injury, but he avoided the worst-case scenario and his situation is therefore better than expected. There's still no clear timetable for his eventual return, while Beau Allen figures to see additional reps with the first-team defense at defensive tackle in the meantime.